DE30: Record high within reach
The German leading index rises to a 1-year high. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises on Thursday and breaks through the interim high of the long-term downward...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The German leading index rises to a 1-year high. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises on Thursday and breaks through the interim high of the long-term downward...
The British pound appreciated against the US dollar as the BOE policymakers participated at the monetary policy hearing in parliament. BOE chief economist,...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares took a deep dive on Thursday after Switzerland’s second-biggest bank posted a fifth consecutive quarterly loss and...
The major cryptocurrency is losing again through declines in U.S. indices and the return of risk aversion caused by hawkish comments from Fed members,...
Chinese equities rebounded sharply from recent lows as investors welcomed reports that Fitch Rating had revised upward its 2023 GDP forecasts for China...
Despite yesterday's hawkish comments by Christopher Waller, head of the St.Louis Fed, and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, and Joe Biden indicating...
European indices launched today's session in upbeat moods, with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing to a fresh nine-month high, while German DAX jumped...
USDSEK pair moved sharply lower after Riksbank lifted interest rates in Sweden by 50 bp as widely expected. Before the decision pair broke below the local...
European indices set for higher opening US jobless claims and EIA report on gas inventories Earnings from PayPal and Pepsi European...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 8.7% YoY in January, from 8.6% YoY in previous month, below market estimates of 8.9% preliminary estimates...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.11%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.68%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Wednesday's session on the Old Continent ended in a good mood, with the main stock market benchmarks posting gains. Germany's DAX gained 0.6% and...
New York Times (NYT.US) shares gain nearly 14% following the publication of better-than-expected fourth quarter results. The company reported better-than-expected...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are losing more than 8% today as the AI conference in Paris, where the company unveiled its own 'generative AI' tool,...
3:30 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: 2.423 mb. Expected: +2.457 mb (API: -2.184 mb) • Gasoline inventories....
New York Fed chief John C. Williams and Lisa D.Cook of the Federal Reserve Board commented today on the US monetary policy situation: Fed Williams Fed...
Wednesday's session on US Wall Street began in a mixed mood. Futures are currently trading near yesterday's closing levels. Investor sentiment...
Bitcoin is trading near $23,000 today. After Powell's speech yesterday, cryptocurrencies were unable to continue their rally despite the initial euphoria....
Just a few months ago, the media suggested buying warm sweaters for the coming winter because of the extreme prices of energy and gas. A winter with a...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) shares rose sharply before the opening bell after the ride-sharing company posted better than expected results for the latest...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม