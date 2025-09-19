DE30: Stocks in Europe gain despite Powell's hawkish comments
Stocks from the Old Continent extend gains after Powell's comments yesterday DAX tested the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Entertainment sector giant Disney (DIS.US) will report Q4 2022 earnings after the US session today. Analysts will pay particular attention to whether the...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the index is struggling to break above...
The dollar index fell below 103 on Wednesday, extending yesterday's losses sparked by Powell’s latest comments. Head of the Fed said that more...
European indices set to open higher Speeches from Fed members EIA report on oil inventories Disney to report Q1 earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.90%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Majority of European indices finished today's session slightly higher, thanks to solid performance of energy stocks, with DAX being an exception...
Powell's initial comments sounded dovish as he reassured markets that the disinflationary process has begun, particularly in the goods sector, while...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose nearly 4.0% on Tuesday after the tech giant announced it will combine its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence....
Powell speaks today at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington. His statement was strongly expected by the markets due to possible suggestions...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock rose sharply after major game developer posted better than expected results in the latest quarter partially thanks...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) has announced a public offering of shares in hopes that the decision will help it avoid bankruptcy and raise more than...
Hawkish comments from ECB's Nagel failed to support the euro, which is weakening against the broad-market amid US dollar strength. The banker...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Powell speech at 5:00 pm GMT Chegg (CHGG.US) plunges on weak financial outlook Three major...
The Graph cryptocurrency has surpassed a market capitalization of $1 billion and is trading up more than 35% today. The rally may be partly related to...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock fell sharply in late trading Monday after the social media company posted mixed quarterly results, provided weak financial forecasts...
The investors' mood on the Old Continent improved slightly DAX tests the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone Synlab's...
Oil Oil and oil refined product prices remain stable in spite of new Russian sanctions going live Apart from that, G7 and EU also set...
