Bitcoin is fighting for 24 000 USD level 📈
Cryptocurrencies gained on the wave of Jerome Powell's comments and the double-dip of the previous 25bp US rate hike. Although the Fed is far from...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Cryptocurrencies gained on the wave of Jerome Powell's comments and the double-dip of the previous 25bp US rate hike. Although the Fed is far from...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. BOE raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.0 % as widely expected. It...
EURGBP is one of major currency pairs that may see some more volatile moves today. This is because the Bank of England and European Central Bank are scheduled...
European indices set for higher opening Rate decisions from Bank of England and European Central Bank Earnings reports from US megatech...
US indices rallied yesterday after Fed Chair Powell sent a rather dovish message during a press conference. S&P 500 gained 1.05%, Nasdaq moved...
FOMC hiked rates by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with expectations US dollar gained after the decision while...
The US dollar is slumping and equity markets rally following today's Fed decision and, more importantly, Powell's press conference. Powell noted...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, to a 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations and the statement did not include any major...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 25 basis point rate hike. While this was the second slowdown in rate hike cycle in a row, market reaction shows that it...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT today. Rates were hiked by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range, in-line with market expectations....
US natural gas prices continue to sell-off with an over 7% drop today. NATGAS tested the $2.50 area for the first time since mid-2021. The latest weather...
Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON.US), a fitness equipment company, gained today as the company reported an increase in subscriptions. Although the company...
FOMC is set to announce rate decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. It looks almost certain that the bank will go with a 25 basis point rate hike, what would be...
OPEC+ left its oil production policy and quotas unchanged at a meeting today. Such a decision was in-line with market expectations. Group of oil producers...
Official report on the US oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. Headline crude inventory data turned out to be higher-than-expected but lower than...
Shares of Electronic Arts (EA.US) are losing more than 12% today as, despite strong fourth-quarter results, the gaming giant reported a disappointing...
The US manufacturing ISM index for January was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a drop from 48.4 to 48.0. However, actual reading...
US indices open slightly lower Markets await FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT) Snap slumps after Q4 earnings US indices launched...
Today after the US trading session, Meta Platforms (META.US) will report results for Q4 2022 and the full year 2022, while opening the Silicon Valley giants'...
ADP employment report for January was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm GMT), the report was...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม