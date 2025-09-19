Cronos is leading gains among cryptocurrency market 📈
Cryptocurrency Cronos, the token exchange of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is trading nearly 8% higher although most of the cryptocurrency market...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Shares of the Hypoport Group (HYQ.DE) are rising thanks to stable though historically very low transaction volume in mortgage financing in Q4 2022. The...
The U.S. earnings season began with Friday's financial institutions publications. In addition to this, we have already had several publications for...
The price of U.S. gas is rising today (note that volumes are limited due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day), while European prices are falling sharply. There...
Dax starts the week slightly lower US national holiday limits volatility in markets Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) acquires a stake in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced improvement in sentiment over the past week, with Bitcoin managing to climb above $21,000 and Ethereum trading...
The Wall Street earnings report for Q4 2022 began last week with reports from major US banks. Reports from US financial institutions will continue this...
AUDJPY is trading higher today, mostly thanks to the weakness of the Japanese yen. JPY is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after the Bank...
European indices are set for a slightly lower opening US traders off to observe Martin Luther King Day BoE Governor Bailey...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%, Kospi moved 0.6% higher and indices...
During today's session on Wall Street traders focused on financial reports from major US banks, which officially kicked off the earnings season Today...
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) shares plunged over 4,0% on Friday after the airline maintained its full-year financial outlook despite upbeat quarterly profit,...
Earnings report on Wall Street began this week and investors will get more reports from US financial companies after the weekend, as well as some tech...
USDJPY extended its recent downward move and reached levels not seen since the end of May 2022, as easing inflation expectations from UoM data put additional...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 64.6 in January from 59.7 in December, well above market forecasts of 60.4, preliminary...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Disappointing results from major US banks Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) stock plunges after Goldman...
As ações da Tesla (TSLA.US) caíram mais de 6,0% antes do sino de abertura, depois de Guggenheim baixar a nota da gigante dos elétricos...
Citigroup (C.US) reported Q4 2022 and full-2022 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Results turned out to be mixed. Revenue came out...
