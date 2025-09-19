🚀 DE30 jumps above 15,000 pts
European stock market indices benefit from the risk-on moods seen during the Wall Street session yesterday. DE30 broke above the 15,000 pts mark for the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
DAX one step closer to the 15,000 point barrier Powell's poor comments boosted market bulls Investors' attention now focuses...
A pack of Australian data for November has been released during an otherwise quiet Asian session. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with retail...
European indices open higher DOE report on watch after massive build signaled by API data Number of speeches from ECB members In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with small-caps and tech shares outperforming. Dow Jones gained 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.70%...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax falling 0.12%, while pharma giant Bayer stock jumped more than 4% on news...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 6.0% on Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange announced plans to lay-off 950 employees or 20.0% of...
In today's analysis, we'll take a look at the technical situation of the AUDUSD pair. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that the price...
Cocoa price fell sharply on Tuesday and paused a recent upward move caused by higher than average temperatures in top producer Ivory Coast. Meanwhile ICE...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Powell remarks did not cause stir on the markets Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to cut 20.0% of its...
Futures linked to major Wall Street indices bounced off daily lows , while dollar erased some of the early gains following publication of FED's Chair...
DAX brakes bullish momentum Markets await FED Powell speech Automakers publish their 2022 delivery data Tuesday's trading...
Oil Chinese economic reopening may lead to a jump in oil demand. Chinese authorities issued additional batch of oil import quotas for domestic...
Tesla faces a rating review near $100 per share TSLA shares approached $100 at the end of the year, weighed down by the perfect pessimistic...
Pre-session sentiment around Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) is nearly depressed, lifting the listing nearly 25% lower from yesterday's closing levels. The...
The British pound climbed to a 3-week high against the US dollar yesterday. The move was driven mostly by USD weakness. However, traders were also offered...
