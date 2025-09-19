BREAKING: USD strengthens after PCE reading
Data pack for November: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.5% YoY vs 5.6% YoY expected (6.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
GDP revision pushed Wall Street lower Final release of US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed an upward revision. This has increased concerns on the market...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 returns above 14000 pts BMW Group (BMW.DE) expands cooperation with Solid Power Europe...
Natgas prices continue to move lower even despite growing supply concerns. Recent weather forecasts indicate that a winter storm will affect a large parts...
The USDCAD pair may experience elevated volatility today around 1:30 pm GMT as several interesting data sets from both economies will be released. Market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for November US Personal income and spending data European index futures point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, however managed to erase a large part of early losses. S&P 500 fell 1.45%, Dow Jones dropped...
European indices erased early gains and finished session sharply lower, with DAX plunging 1.39% tracking Wall Street lower, after the final release...
Sell-off on Wall Street intensifies following a batch of upbeat economic data reinforced the case for further monetary policy tightening. Tech sector is...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock continues its freefall, dropping more than 7.0% during today's session and some analysts point out that this may be tax...
Shares of the largest used car dealer in the US, CarMax (KMX.US) came under supply-side pressure today amid weak financial results for the fiscal quarter...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -87 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply at the beginning of today's session as fresh data from the US sparked additional concerns that the Federal Reserve...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US GDP for Q3 revised higher Micron Technology (MU.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Three...
US data pack for third quarter of 2022 was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on GDP revision and it surprised to the upside. Core PCE...
The short-term recovery is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is retreating from the weekly high (14,227 points) and slipping into negative territory...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market expected the main one-week repo rate to...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 pulls back from 50- and 200-period moving average on H4 interval Rheinmetall...
