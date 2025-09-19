Silver and gold mining stocks are soaring 📈
Soaring silver prices are driving the listings of mining companies, which are dominating share price gains on Wall Street today. Gainers in today's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
NATGAS fell more than 8.0% during today's session as prospects of warmer weather forecasts over the next two weeks overshadowed news regarding reopening...
USDJPY extended sell-off sparked by the recent BoJ move and broke below the 132.00 level. One of the most traded currency pairs fell nearly 600 pips only...
Silver price rose sharply on Tuesday and is approaching an eight-month high as investors try to assess how FED's aggressive tightening process...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) part-owner and investor billionaire Lawrence Stroll has increased his stake to block a possible takeover bid for Aston Martin...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Lucid (LCID.US) stock surges after raising $1.5 billion Beam Therapeutics (BEAM.US)...
Filecoin's price has been falling in recent days as investors questioned the cryptocurrency's utility and risky assets came under pressure from...
Canada retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed but it did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
Data from pipelines in the U.S. show that Freeport terminal is starting to take gas out of the system, which means that the Texas export terminal is likely...
Oil Citigroup expects oil demand to grew by just 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 with supply growing at a much higher pace According...
European indices recover from earlier losses DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Rheinmtall shares drop after Germany halts...
Bank of Japan surprised markets today with a decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield from 25 basis points to 50 basis points. While interest...
European markets set for higher opening JPY spikes after BoJ widens YCC band Housing market data from US, retail sales from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.49%. Russell 2000...
Japanese yen is a mover today following Bank of Japan meeting. While the Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, it decided to review its yield...
The major cryptocurrency is losing ground today on a wave of declines in major stock market indices, which have been dominated by the Fed's unyielding...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX up 0.36%, as Germany’s IFO Business Climate data showed a third consecutive...
The EU estabilized gas price cap at 180 EUR M/Wh is currently being widely commented on by representatives of the political and economic world. Kremlin: EU...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock erased all of the pre-market gains and is trading nearly 1.5% lower despite Jefferies upgrading its stance on the drug maker to...
