Ciena surges nearly 20.0% on upbeat quarterly results
Ciena (CIEN.US) stock jumped almost 20.0% on Thursday after networking equipment maker posted superb quarterly figures as supply chain problems eased. Company...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
WTI crude and Brent deepend declines early in the session reaching levels not seen since end of December 2021, however buyers become more active on news...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) presented a bullish forecast for copper market for 2023-24. GS analysts expect that price will jump from current $8500 per tone to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -21 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly higher US jobless claims rose again Tesla (TSLA.US) faces potential production problems in...
A while ago we saw a recovery in the oil market due to the Keystone pipeline spill, for which a federal investigation has already been launched. However,...
Wells Fargo Bank expects the Fed to raise interest rates to levels between 5.00% and 5.25% by March 2023. In addition, the bank's analysts assume that...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 230k million in the week ended December 3, compared to 225k reported in the previous...
TC Energy, operator of the Keystone oil pipeline linking Canada and the United States, said it is actively working to resolve an issue that led to a leak...
Bitcoin's price is moving in a sideways trend and holding below the $17,000 level. We will have at least a couple of volatility catalysts in the coming...
Chinese equities had a robust session as optimism stemming from China’s shifting policy on Covid overshadowed fears of a global recession at least...
The German leading index is moving away from important resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is falling this week, having recently respected the 61.8%...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The DAX is posting moderate declines for another day in a row...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row yesterday but the scale of declines was smaller than in previous two days when all major Wall Street benchmarks...
European indices set for higher opening No new announcements on relaxing restrictions in China Speeches from ECB, SNB and BoC members European...
US indices have another downbeat session behind but declines on Wednesday were not as steep as on Monday or Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Nasdaq...
Major European indices extended recent losses, with DAX closing 0.57% lower as investors continued to weigh persistent fears of a global recession,...
Brent and WTI crude both fell over 2.0% and deepened recent declines as a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories failed to recover optimism...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock fell over 3.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the vacation rental company to underweight from equal-weight due to...
