Chart of the day - GOLD (02.12.2022)
Release of US jobs data for November is a key macro event of the day. NFP report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show a 200k increase...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set for flat opening US and Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT G7 discusses $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but the scale of moves was small. Dow Jones dropped 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.09% lower...
European indices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with DAX rising 0.65% and reaching levels not seen since early June, driven by solid...
Quite a lot has been happening on the oil market lately, although price changes are not that dynamic. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to some...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock fell over 10.0 % on Thursday as news of the surprise departure of co-CEO Taylor and weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
One of the companies that may be of particular interest to investors in December is CD Projekt, mainly thanks to improving Cyberpunk ratings and the premiere...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
The German benchmark index is weakening after reaching its highest level in six months. W1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses this...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Core PCE eases slightly in October Designer Brands (DBI.US) stock slumps on weak financial...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
South African Rand weakened sharply on Wednesday following the latest political scandal called “Farmgate”. President Ramaphosa is alleged...
Investor sentiment this week has been and continues to be focused on two events. The first, of course, is yesterday's Powell speech and the relatively...
US data pack for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it showed slight deceleration. Core PCE fell...
Dollar index plunged to a 15-week low of 105.30 following yesterday’s dovish comments from Powell. Fed Chair said that “slowing down at this...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indexes. Although Powell's dovish comments yesterday bolstered...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that it would make sense to moderate the pace of policy tightening in the light of recent macroeconomic data. He...
European indices set for higher opening ISM manufacturing for November, PCE inflation for October Revisions of November's manufacturing...
