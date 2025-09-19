Daily summary: USD strengthened slightly during shortened Black Friday session
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the German DAX closing above the flatline, and notched its eighth consecutive week...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
OIL.WTI failed to uphold bullish momentum and is set to end the week over 2% lower as worries of the Chinese pandemic situation and reports of a high price...
Despite thinner liquidity conditions US30 kept moving higher and bulls managed to break major resistance at 34330 pts, where August 2022 highs are located....
Meta Platforms' shares are under pressure as investors in the struggling 2022 haven't shared Mark Zuckerberg's enthusiasm around growing spending...
The Canadian dollar strengthened recently against the US dollar after BoC Gov. Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons that inflation remains...
The US Thanksgiving holiday is slowly coming to an end and liquidity conditions are expected to return to normal after the weekend. Next week will see...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 approaches major support Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) faces inventory problems Three...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock fell over 3% in premarket after Politico reported yesterday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will likely to...
Aluminium price fell below $2,400 per ton level, erasing some of the recent gains which were sparked by speculations that top consumer China may...
Looking at the chart of Litecoin on the H4 interval, we can observe an interesting technical situation. After the recent strong upward movement, a correction...
Mynaric (M0Y.DE) is operating in industrial laser communications business, producing optical communication terminals for the space, aerospace and...
Recent media speculation has been confirmed today with an announcement from People's Bank of China. Chinese central bank decided to lower reserve requirement...
Revision of German GDP report for Q3 2022 turned out to be a positive surprise with data being revised higher. German growth reached 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2022,...
European indices set for higher opening German Q3 GDP revised higher Shorter US session due to Thanksgiving European stock...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, Kospi and Nifty 50 moved 0.1% lower and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%. Indices from...
European indices extended gains for a third session Thursday, with DAX added 0.78% to 14,547, the highest since June 7th after the latest data showed...
NATGAS prices pulled further away from a 9-week high of $8.20 USD hit in the previous session on a smaller-than-expected draw in inventories last week...
Cash session on Wall Street did not take place today as investors from the US are celebrating Thanksgiving day, however futures markets will continue to...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
