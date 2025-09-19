DE30: Dax slows down gains ahead of tomorrow's US CPI reading
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among investors. Today, investors' attention is focused on the Midterms results...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The votes are still being counted, but we are already seeing a very interesting clash for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It turns...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is trading over 3% higher in premarket today after confirming earlier reports on massive lay-offs. Shares of the company gained...
FedEx (FDX.US), a US courier and logistics company, warned about deteriorating demand outlook yesterday. Mike Lenz, company's CFO, said that the company...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with panic to collapse of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Early results from US midterm elections suggest that Republicans will get control over the House while Democrats will have control over the Senate. Such...
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. It was the third consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones...
The mid-term election in the US will take place today with Republicans expected to take over both houses of Congress. Statistically, after the...
Upbeat sentiment caused by news that news that Binance will acquire FTX to cover a liquidity crunch at the latter did not last very long. Binance Chief...
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) lost over 10.0% during today's session after the videogame lowered its financial outlook for the year. Company's...
Today, Americans will be heading the polls in order to choose their candidates for Congress and local authorities. Of course, the most intense fight will...
BinanceCoin (BNB) cryptocurrency reacted euphorically to reports that Binance absorbed one of its main competitors, the FTX exchange: If the acquisition...
Alameda Research and FTX exchange owner, Sam Bankman-Fried reported on Twitter that the FTX has finally come to an agreement with Binance regarding...
Major Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as the market digested a slew of weak earnings reports and now await for the outcome of the US midterm elections...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mounting losses, and the oil to the fire has been provided by the news that the FTX exchange has halted withdrawals....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Midterm election in the US TripAdvisor (TRIP.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly earnings Major...
Corn price dropped to the lowest level since the beginning of October on Tuesday after recent USDA data pointed to higher corn seedlings and plantation...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI.US) has released its Q3'22 results. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68 per share, beating the consensus...
Lyft (LYFT.US) disappointed analysts with the release of weaker third-quarter results and a loss to rival Uber: Revenues: $1.05 billion and (22% increase...
