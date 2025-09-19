US OPEN: Wall Street extends losses after Fed hikes
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US500 broke below major support Moderna (MRNA.US) stock plunges on weak earnings Major Wall...
The future in semiconductor manufacturing, or better"a pigeon on the roof than a sparrow in the hand." AMD (AMD.US) shares rose as much as...
In this article, You will find: What are midterm elections? Key issues for Americans Expectations regarding election results Will...
The German benchmark index has lost almost 400 points from Tuesday's high. D1 chart The DE30 has turned around this week just before reaching...
Thursday's session on European markets brings a deterioration in sentiment following yesterday's FOMC meeting, which was rife with hawkish comments....
The Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expected a 75 basis point rate hike and BoE delivered onto those expectations....
Norges Bank announced its monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Norwegian central bank delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, putting the main...
Jerome Powell poured cold water onto those who hoped for a pivot. Fed Chair said during a press conference yesterday that it is very premature to think...
European indices set to open lower Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT US trade balance and services ISM data...
Fed delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Fed Chair Powell was very hawkish during press conference and dashed...
Fed delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the 3.75-4.00% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations USD...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell began its post-meeting press conference at 6:30 pm GMT. Decision itself was in-line with market expectations but changes in the...
The Fed has already announced its monetary policy decision and it was in-line with expectations, at least in terms of a rate move. However, judging by...
Fed announced a monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT. The US central bank delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the...
Fed monetary policy decision is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today and is a key event of the week. Market expects another 75 basis point rate hike. Those...
Oil is trading higher today with WTI jumping above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 12, 2022. Media reports pointing to increased tensions...
Tupperware (TUP.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are trading around 40% lower after release of a disappointing...
Official report on a weekly change in US oil inventories was released at 2:30 pm GMT. Official report diverged from yesterday's API release by...
Cryptocurrencies are among the assets that have gained the most in recent days on a 'pivot' that has caused market risk appetite to rise: Wall...
