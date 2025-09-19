Economic calendar: German GDP and CPI data, US PCE inflation
European stock markets set to open lower GDP data from Europe, PCE data from US Earnings reports from US oil companies ExxonMobil...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones added 0.61%, Nasdaq plunged 1.63% and Russell 2000 ticked...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as gains in oil and gas stocks more than offset declines across mining and technology...
Align Technology (ALGN.US) shares fell over 20.0% after the maker of Invisalign dental straighteners posted a disappointing earnings report. Adjusted...
The US economy expanded an annualized 2.6% in the quarter in Q3 2022, topping analysts’ estimates of a 2.4% rise and rebounding from a contraction...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US gas inventories increased by 52bn cubic feet from 111 bcf in the previous week, below market expectations of 60 bcf. Today’s reading stands below...
Following ECB's opening statement and the TLTRO decision, markets expected hawkish rhetoric, but the Lagarde conference dispelled these assumptions. Phrase...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 dragged down by Meta (META.US) Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
Amazon (AMZN.US) - earnings after the market close Market expectations: Expected earnings per share (EPS): $0.24 Expected revenue: $128.05 billion Despite...
The German benchmark index has been rising for four trading days in a row. D1 chart The DE30 continues to rise this week and has reached the 78.6%...
ECB President Lagarde began the post-meeting press with a few minutes delay. Presentation began with readout of policy statement Opening statement ECB...
The US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed economic growth beating expectations. The US economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.6% while median consensus pointed...
Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US) i.e. the former Facebook after yesterday's session showed surprisingly weak Q3 financial results,...
The European Central Bank delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Statement also showed that interest rates are expected...
Policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank is drawing near. Money markets expect another 75 basis point rate hike and similar are expectations...
Caterpillar (CAT.US), one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy machinery, reported results for calendar Q3 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street...
European indices trade mostly lower Germany consumer sentiment edges higher Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock gain on upbeat forecast European indices...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading over 10% lower today following the release of an earnings report for Q3 2022. The Swiss bank reported a massive net...
