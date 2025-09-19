Morning wrap (26.10.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, marking a third bullish session in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.63%, Dow Jones moved 1.07% higher...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, marking a third bullish session in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.63%, Dow Jones moved 1.07% higher...
European indices managed to close higher after a volatile session, with the German DAX rising 0.94% boosted by a slew of better-than-expected earnings...
Cryptocurrencies benefit from an improvement of sentiment that has been visible in the stock market for several days. The Ethereum price jumped to its...
Xerox (XRX.US) shares tumbled more than 16.0% on Tuesday after the office equipment maker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned...
Cryptocurrencies are resuming their upward movement amid an almost euphoric atmosphere on Wall Street. Bitcoin is trading around $20,100, Ethereum is testing...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
During Tuesday's session we can observe a solid performance of major stock indices. Despite the fact that the beginning of the session in Europe did...
The EURUSD pair rose sharply during Tuesday's session as sentiment improved on global markets. Let's check the technical situation of the main...
Sports footwear and apparel manufacturer Adidas (ADS.DE) has announced that it has terminated its marketing agreement with rapper Kanye West. The reason...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.5 in October, from the previous month's downwardly revised 107.8 and...
The British Pound is by far the strongest currency in the G10 today. The dollar was gaining in the first part of the session, but a significant drop in...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US500 tests major resistance zone Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft after market close General...
Wall Street's beating expectations with results from General Motors (GM.US) and UPS (UPS.US) complemented Coca Cola's successful quarterly report. General...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Expectations: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.26 Revenue: $70.68 billion This compares with earnings of $1.40 per share...
he U.S. segment giant Coca Cola (KO.US) today delivered a financial report that again positively surprised analysts. The company raised its annual growth...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday DE30 bounced off resistance at 12950 pts Adidas AG (ADS.DE) plans to end partnership with Kanye West DE30...
Oil US President Biden announced an additional strategic oil reserve release but it did not have an impact on the market Biden is also...
Bitcoin is holding above $19,300, while Ethereum is trading above $1,340. According to analysts at Bank of America, Bitcoin can serve as a 'safe haven'...
Amazon is set to release its results next week in what could be a crucial report. Stocks have rallied more than 14% in recent days as investors grapple...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม