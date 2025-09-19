USD strengthens slightly after US GDP and claims data
The US economy contracted an annualized -0.6% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 10.0% YoY in September, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 9.4%. On...
Sustained recovery proves difficult. D1 chart The DE30 slips on Thursday, testing the psychological 12,000 mark for the third time this week. Yesterday,...
The Kremlin informs that due to the results of the recent referendum, the four territories occupied by Russia will be officially annexed tomorrow. This...
DE30 under bearish pressure Real estate sector under downward pressure Thursday's session on the Old Continent brings declines...
Media reported that London Metal Exchange (LME) will consult on the introduction of a ban on trading in Russian metals. LME will begin discussions that...
A key European macro reading of the day is the release of the flash German CPI report for September, scheduled for 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus points...
Announcement of new UK fiscal measures last Friday triggered a massive sell-off on GBP and UK bond markets. Markets expected that the Bank of England will...
European index futures erase premarket gains German inflation data for September in focus BoE speakers likely to face QE questions Futures...
US indices recovered from early-session losses yesterday and finished trading with significant gains. S&P 500 jumped 1.97%, Dow Jones moved 1.88%...
Wall Street indexes are gaining today and bouncing back above the minimums of June this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 1.7% and 1.5%,...
Netflix (NFLX.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after Atlantic Equities upgraded the streaming giant to overweight from neutral and increased its price target...
Major Wall Street indices erased early losses and are adding over 1% as traders took advantage of lower valuations following a selloff that pushed US stocks...
Precious metals are trying to regain some ground following the recent sell-off. Gold jumped above $1650 per ounce, while silver managed to erase early...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly fell, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 hoovers near key support Apple Inc (AAPL.US) slashed production targets Major Wall...
The cryptocurrency market started today in a weak mood, but it was clearly improved by a dovish statement from the Bank of England, which intends to buy...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell 4.0% in premarket after tech giant had shelved its plan to increase production of its new iPhones due to low demand, according...
