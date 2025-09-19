British pound attempts to recover from record lows
The British pound extended sell-off on Monday morning. On Friday GBPUSD pair fell more than 3% and this morning price plunged by another 4% ! Even though...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Worse than expected Ifo reading DE30 close to new lows! This week's first German trading session brings mixed sentiment...
GBP is making the headlines today due to a massive crash of the currency. The British pound has been in freefall since Friday, following the announcement...
European indices set for lower opening GBPUSD crashes to a record low German IFO index for September due at 9:00 am BST European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific trade lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.4%, Nikkei trades 2.6% lower and Kospi plunges 3%....
The final session of the week saw a deepening of the stock market's discount and a strengthening of the US dollar, which has to do, among other things,...
The marathon of central bank decisions is over. Strong signals of continued monetary tightening in developed countries put pressure on risk assets...
Meta Platforms' stock price continues its drastic sell-off. The company is being weighed down by costly product launches related to the Metaverse trend...
The depreciation on risky assets takes a turn for the worse in the second half of the session. US stock indices began trading with downward gaps, and the...
This week's last session on the markets brings huge volatility. Stock market indexes are posting massive declines, and even more interesting is the...
The Bitcoin is still struggling to stay above June lows. However, the dismal sentiment on the indices is feeding into the digital assets and altcoins are...
The last trading session on Wall Street this week began with massive declines in all stock market benchmarks. Investors today learned about PMI data in...
US, flash PMIs for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 51.8. Expected: 51.1. Previous: 51.5 Services. Actual: 49.2. Expected:...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines DE30 knocks out this year's low! The last session on the Old Continent...
Flash PMIs from European countries for September showed a major deterioration, especially in Germany and in the French services sector. Moods among German...
Government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled details of its so-called "mini budget". This is aimed at boosting long-term growth potential...
The Swiss franc plunged following the SNB rate decision yesterday. SNB hiked rates by 75 basis points but it looks like the market expected more. Expectations...
Flash PMIs from France and Germany were key points in today's European economic calendar and were already released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST,...
