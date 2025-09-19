BREAKING: Better than expected ISM reading!
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 52.8 in August from 52.5 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US, manufacturing PMI for August (final). Final: 51.5 First release: 51.3
S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI Aug: 48.7 (prev 52.5)
Futures point to a lower opening of today's session on Wall Street. Investors' attention is focused on macro readings today. In addition to claims,...
The German benchmark index reaches a new weekly low. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, testing the 78.6% retracement of the rally...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims dropped to 0.232 million compared to 0.243 million reported in the previous week. Today’s...
1:30 pm BST - US, jobless claims. Expected: 250k. Previous: 243k
DE30 loses and tests 12,600 point area Germany's manufacturing PMI worse than expected Thursday's German trading session...
Today's session on the foreign exchange market brings considerable volatility on the Japanese yen, which has weakened against the US dollar to levels...
A range of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was published this morning. Most of them were revisions of the flash data released...
Shares of US chipmakers are dropping in the premarket today, following actions of the US authorities. The United States imposed export restrictions to...
Moods on the global markets have deteriorated following Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday last week. While this deterioration is...
European stock markets set for lower opening PMI revisions, ISM manufacturing for August Tensions in the Taiwan Strait Futures...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.78%, Dow Jones moved 0.88% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.56%. Russell 2000...
The ADP report shows low employment growth for August, at 132,000, (300,000 expected) This report is being published for the first...
August ends very poorly for the stock market. The S&P 500 is likely to end the month with about a 4% decline, although from the monthly peak the declines...
OIL.WTI Wednesday's session brings a deepening of the discount on the oil market. Looking technically at the H4 chart, there was a true attempt...
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, in their latest notes to investors, indicate that they expect a 75 bps hike next week from the ECB. Many ECB...
U.S. crude inventories fall by 3.3 million with an expected decline of 0.95 million and with a previous decline of 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories...
