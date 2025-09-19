DE30 under supply pressure, markets estimate scale of next hikes
DE30 records declines Significant rise in PPI inflation in Germany Real estate, banks and automotive among the biggest losers of...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Silver is experiencing a massive sell-off today and loses nearly 1.5%, as does oil and iron ore. On the other hand, copper is gaining today. Interestingly,...
Today, Bitcoin slipped to levels below $22,000 after several days of consolidation. Also under selling pressure ahead of the weekend is Ethereum, which...
DE30 launched today’s session 0.80% lower after German producer prices in July saw record increases year-on-year and month-on-month amid soaring...
• European indices set for lower opening • UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in July • Retail sales from Canada Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.23%, Dow Jones moved 0.06% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.21%. Russell 2000 added...
Good session for the US dollar, EURUSD falls below 1.0100 EUR and GBP almost 1% below the dash against the USD Stock indices from Europe ended...
The quotations of the main currency pair - EURUSD have been in a downward trend for a long time. Looking at the chart on a daily basis, it is possible...
Most investors and stock market enthusiasts remember the famous "short squeeze" on GameStop shares, when a group of individual investors from...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 18 bcf. Expected: 34 bcf. Previous: 44 bcfNATGAS prices rose after a reading of US inventory data. Nevertheless, the scale...
3:00 pm BST - US, existing home sales for July. Actual: 4.81 mln. Expected: 4.89 mln. Previous: 5.12 mln
US stock market starts today's trading flat The market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury yields fall...
The German leading index is trying to stabilize on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the 9-day moving average during yesterday's...
Revision of Eurozone inflation data unchanged Federal government wants to cut VAT rate for gas Market sentiment improved...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits dropped to 0.250 million in the week ended August 13, compared to 0.262 million reported...
Crude oil fell this week to the lowest levels since mid-February. Price fell around 30.0% from March high, when the market was concerned that Russia may...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment in global gaming? What could be the "first swallow" that will once again announce...
The Central Bank of Turkey unexpectedly lowered its interest rate by 100 bp to 13% today, while investors expected rates to remain steady at 14%, and signaled...
