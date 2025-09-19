Disney surges pre-market on upbeat subscriber numbers
Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped over 8.0% before the opening bell after the entertainment giant posted better than expected quarterly results partially...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
German benchmark index so far unable to build on yesterday's strong gains. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red at midday today after the...
The dollar index fell below 105.0 on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors try to assess softer-than-expected US inflation report...
European stock market set for higher opening US PPI inflation report for July Earnings report from Rivian (RIVN.US) Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% higher while Nasdaq surged 2.89%. Russell 2000 added...
US CPI inflation fell to 8.5% in July from 9.1%, stronger than expectations. The key factor in the inflation report, however, is that core inflation...
Lower-than-expected inflation in the U.S. caused the dollar to sell off today. However, it appears that this may not change the stance from the Fed. Evans...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +5,457 mb, Expected: +0.073 mb (API: +2.15 mb) Gasoline inventories....
Indices gain dynamically after CPI inflation reading Today's report reduces expectations for a big hike at the September meeting Twitter...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly, however inflationary pressures on...
Investors' attention today turns to inflation readings from the world's largest economies. The publication with the greatest market significance...
DE30 bounced off local support E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake Tui AG NA (TUI.DE) gains despite weak quarterly results Major...
Documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Musk made sales of Tesla shares between August 5 and 9. The total number...
Warren Buffett's well-known 'investment vehicle', the Berkshire Hathaway fund has had a 'rough' quarter, with the fund's share...
During today's session, investors will focus on US inflation data, which will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Economists assume that CPI inflation will...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to ease slightly DOE report on US oil inventories Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower while Nasdaq fell 1.19%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Stock indices in Europe ended today's session lower, with the DAX losing 1.12% and the CAC40 losing 0.4%. In the currency market, the...
