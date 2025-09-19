Chart of the day - USDCAD (05.08.2022)
As the first Friday of a new month has come, it is time for the release of jobs data from the United States (1:30 pm BST). NFP report for July is a key...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set for flat opening Jobs reports from the United States and Canada Industrial production data from Europe Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. However, tech stocks managed to gain. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.26%...
Oil prices extended yesterday’s declines and are approaching the mid-July lows. WTI oil fell below $ 88 and Brent below $ 94 This downward...
The European Central Bank does not meet until September, as do most central banks around the world. Therefore, we still have the entire month of August...
Kohl's Corp. (KSS.US) stock fell over 3.0% after Cowen downgraded the department store retail chain to market perform from outperform saying...
Weekly jobless claims in the US increased by 6k to 260k the week that ended July 30th, slightly beating market estimates of 259k, with notable decreases...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas unexpectedly increased by 41 billion cubic feet for the week...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are rising more than 20% during today's session, after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with the largest...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US weekly jobless claims slightly above expectations Eli Lilly (LLY.US) tumbles...
Cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain their upward trend: Bitcoin has settled back below $23,000, Ethereum is still trading above $1,600....
The results of Meta Platforms (aka Facebook) did not meet analysts' expectations. In previous years, the company recorded a steady increase in revenues,...
DE30 breaks above resistance of 13,680 points German industrial orders data Updates from: Lufthansa (LHA.DE), Merck (MRK.DE)...
Today after the trading session, space tourism company Virgin Galactic will report its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Will the company,...
Before the market opened, the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba presented its financial results. The results exceeded analysts' expectations, with Alibaba's...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank delivered a 50 basis point rate hike - in-line with market and economists'...
The German benchmark index extends weekly gains by more than 150 points on Thursday. D1 chart With today's rise, the DE30 breaks through resistance...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. The UK central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 50 basis point rate hike Earnings reports from Lyft,...
