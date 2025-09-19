CAD strengthens slightly on upbeat Canadian retail sales data
Canadian retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Canadian retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
DE30 records moderate gains European markets react to PMI data and Black Sea ports opening Market sentiment improved slightly on...
The Snap stock opened today with a nearly 30% downward gap amid a disappointing Q2 report. Snap has lost more than 65% of its valuation since the beginning...
The cryptocurrency market is struggling to maintain gains. Although Tesla's disclosed bitcoin sale caused a short-lived panic, buyers are trying to...
Gamestop's shares will become cheaper today due to the planned split, i.e. the division of the company's shares: Investors will receive 4...
Oil has been trading higher at the beginning of the European cash session but sentiment changed following release of flash PMI indices for July from French...
Releases of flash PMI indices for July are highlights in today's economic calendar. Two key releases from the euro area - French and German - were...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for July from Europe and US Earnings from Twitter and American Express Futures...
US indices had another upbeat session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.51% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.36%. Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, demand seems to be dying out amid higher than expected interest rate increase from ECB...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell nearly 12.0% on Thursday after the cruise operator announced it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock. The company...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
NATGAS price surged to $8.2 per million British thermal units on Thursday, a level not seen since mid-June 2022 as prospects of rising demand overshadowed...
While last week, thanks to the actions of Elon Musk, Twitter was a company that the entire investment world talked about, yesterday another company directly...
The Internet of Things technology known by the acronym IoT is designed to connect all devices and things, forming a network to optimize production processes,...
The press conference of ECB president Lagarde has just ended and caused some moves on the market. EURUSD pair gave back all the gains it made...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Jobless claims and Philly Fed disappointed investors Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on...
The European Central Bank decided to raise interest rates more than previously announced. This means that the ECB seriously takes into account the problem...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.251 million in the week ended July 16, compared to 0.244 million reported in the previous...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม