Pinterest stock rallies after Elliot Management increased its stake
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock jumped over 15.0% on Friday after the WSJ reported that activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 9% stake in the...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US retail sales above estimates University of Michigan consumer sentiment rebounds from record low US retail sales rose 1% Mom in June, topping...
Risk-off moods dominate on the global financial markets as further acceleration in US inflation threatens even quicker Fed tightening. While we have...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 51.10 in July from record low of 50.0 in June, above market forecasts of...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Retail sales above expectations BlackRock (BLK.US) and Wells Fargo (WFC.US) posted disappointing...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.2% in June, after downwardly revised 0.0% MoM in May and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM advance. Manufacturing...
A company operating in the space tourism industry has given an update on the establishment of a new Delata-class ship factory in Mesa, Arizona: The...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major...
DE30 struggles to get back above 12,750 points The mood in Europe has improved after the latest round of declines The last trading...
Many investors expected that the visit of the US president to Saudi Arabia could be a breakthrough for the oil market. It turns out, however, that expectations...
Despite yesterday's weak sentiment from the opening of the earnings season on Wall Street, the major indexes showed the relative strength of buyers...
Prices of the red metal fell today into the $7,000 per ton area for the first time since November 2020. Let's remember that just a little over four...
USDCAD broke to a fresh 20-month high yesterday, following a strong move above the 1.3100 mark. The pair has managed to deliver a more decisive break above...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales report for July at 1:30 pm BST UoM inflation expectations survey on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Russell 2000 dropped 1.07%. Nasdaq...
European indexes finished session lower, with the Dax falling 1.86% and CAC40 1.41% amid rising recession fears. Italy FTSE MIB plunged...
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) dropped over 2.0% on Thursday after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the networking equipment maker's rating to “neutral”...
The US dollar pulled back slightly and major Wall Street indices managed to cut some of the early losses following FED Waller remarks. This central banker...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
