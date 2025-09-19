Stock of the week - Twitter (14.07.2022)
A company that has been on the lips of the entire investment world over the past week is Twitter (TWTR.US). On Friday, financial markets were abuzz with...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The season of quarterly results of Wall Street companies opened today and traditionally started with US banking sector results. The stocks, JP...
The dollar rally continues and the EURUSD pair dropped below the 0.99 level. Most likely, the stop loss positions which were placed below parity levels...
The price of crude oil fell below the levels on February 24, when Russia attacked Ukraine. The oil market appears to be even more tight, but concerns over...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Disappointing claims and PPI data JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US) posted weak Q2...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.244 million in the week ended July 9, compared to 0.235 million reported in the...
DE30 tests support at 12,600 Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) points with optimistic outlook for the rest of the year Today's...
The German benchmark index is narrowing the gap to the low for the year to around 180 points. W1 chart The DE30 continues its decline this week,...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today and there is a good reason for it. The Australian jobs report was released today...
European stock market set for flat opening US PPI inflation report for June Earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Futures...
US indices managed to recover most of the post-CPI losses but still finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.45%, Dow Jones...
European indices resumed downward move on Wednesday, with the regional CAC40 and the DAX 40 index falling 0.73% and 1.16%, respectively. German final...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock surged over 17.0% on Wednesday after SEC filing showed that Benchmark Capital’s Bill Gurley, who serves on the company's...
The US CPI inflation rose to 9.1% YoY - nobody from Bloomberg analysts expected such a high reading.. No wonder that rate hikes expectations in the US...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock index DAX (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, the index has been trading in a downward...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories and gasoline stockpiles increased...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by 100bps to 2.50 % while the markets expected 75bps increase. "Governing...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower CPI reading well above expectations Twitter (TWTR.US) sues Elon Musk Major Wall Street...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for June has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth, raising further concerns that...
