Economic calendar: PMI day!
European indices set for a slightly lower opening Flash PMI release for June from Europe and the United States Second day of Powell's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices seesawed during the session yesterday but ultimately finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.15%...
European indices took a hit on Wednesday, with the German DAX and CAC40 closing 1.11% and 0.81% lower, respectively, snapping a 3-day winning streak. UK...
Testimony of FED chairman Jerome Powell in front of Senate has just ended. Initially indices moved higher and dollar weakened after remarks regarding demand...
Winnebago (WGO.US) stock jumped over 6.0% on Wednesday after the recreational vehicle maker reported better than expected financial results for the third...
Despite the negative start of the session Wall Street bulls managed to regain control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.24%, while...
At 2:30 p.m. BST Fed Chair Jerome Powell started his testimony before the Senate during which he will discuss the current economic situation in the US....
US stocks opened lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Dow Inc. (DOW.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices launched...
Oil prices resumed a very strong downward move following a strong pullback at the end of last week. Crude oil is losing almost 7% and WTI oil is dropping...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.7 % in May from 6.8 % in April and above market expectations of a 7.5% rise. Core consumer...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the Bitcoin market. Most famous cryptocurrency has been trading in a strong downward trend recently....
European stock markets pull back DE30 drops below 13,000 pts mark again Daimler Truck maintains full-year forecasts in spite of slowing...
Fed Chair's testimony in the US Senate is a top macro event of the day (2:30 pm BST). Jerome Powell will try to assure US lawmakers that Fed's...
European stock markets set to open lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Calendar busy with central bankers' speeches European...
US indices rallied during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 jumped 2.45%, Nasdaq moved 2.51% higher and Dow Jones added...
European indices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, while FTSEE...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surges over 10.0% on Tuesday after Musk at a conference in Qatar arranged by Bloomberg said the company would cut salaried staff...
Haptic technology, despite its increasing use and growing potential, is still in the shadows. Haptics enables revolutionary interaction with tools and...
US stocks opened higher Two former workers sue Tesla (TSLA.US) for mass layoffs procedure violation Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surges on M&A...
