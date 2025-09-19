⛩ Yen falls to a 24-year low
USDJPY continues to move sharply higher today, rebounding from 135 support and breaking the 2002 highs. Today, Japanese currency is by far the weakest...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Canadian retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Oil A recent pullback in oil prices have been led by 2 factors - concerns over economic slowdown as well as potential for additional taxes to...
One of the world's largest commodity conglomerates, Rio Tinto is seeing gains today amid positive news surrounding the company's stock: Analysts...
Kellogg Co (K.US) stock jumped more than 8.0% before the opening bell after the iconic cereal producer plans to separate into three independent companies...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,400 pts resistance Airbus gets order for 56 jets from EasyJet Following upbeat...
Oracle's cloud business (ORCL.US) grew 39% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects this line of business to enter a hyper-growth...
The Australian dollar was very active during today's Asian session, thanks to two events - speech from RBA Governor Lowe and RBA minutes release. RBA...
European markets set to open slightly higher Canadian retail sales for April due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from Fed Barkin and Fed...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region gained during today's cash trading. Nikkei jumped 2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding over 1%, while CAC 40 and FTSE100 rose 0.64% and 1,505 respectively despite...
The yield on the German 10-year Bund jumped above 1.74% - a level not seen since early 2014 after ECB President Lagarde reassured today that the central...
Despite today's weak session due to the US holiday, we can see that the US dollar continues to retreat against the fx majors. In the case of EUR/USD,...
EasyJet (EZJ.UK) announced today plans to cut thousands more flights during the July -September period due to capacity issues and labour shortages...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Several supply and demand information has surfaced in the market which put additional pressure on the crude prices: Rising concerns regarding economic...
The cryptocurrency sector has had a truly dramatic weekend, although since yesterday we have seen an attempt to unwind demand among digital assets. Bitcoin...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests recent local high near 13,200 pts Airbus positive on widebody jet demand...
