Economic Calendar: BoE, SNB to follow the Fed decision
Bank of England expected to raise rates However the SNB is seen leaving things unchanged Housing data is the key piece from the US today Markets...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The FOMC decided to increase interest rates by 75bps yesterday, above initial expectations. The main rate is in the range of 1.5-1.75% The Fed message...
European indices snapped a six-day selloff to end Wednesday’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding 1.36%, mainly thanks to solid performance of...
FED Chair Powell’s press conference is slowly heading towards its end. Below we present key takeaways from Q&A session: By this point...
- Powell starts from a strong message on inflation - inflation needs to be brought down to ensure lasting economic growth - 50 or 75bp hikes most...
The Federal Reserve raised the target for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% during its June meeting, after the inflation rate unexpectedly...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank lifted interest rates by 0.75...
Boeing (BA.US) shares rose 8% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that airline China Southern conducted test flights with Boeing’s 737 Max jet for...
EURUSD has been in a downward trend for a long time. While the volatility on the main currency pair has been elevated recently, today's FOMC decision...
US retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% MoM in May, well below analysts’ estimates of a 0.2% rise. Also April reading was downwardly revised to...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened higher Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST Retail sales below expectations Baidu (BIDU.US) plans to sell iQiyi (IQ.US) stake US...
Today the ECB announced an emergency meeting to discuss market conditions amid projections of tighter monetary policy and many investors hoped for concrete...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Bitcoin's downward movement has taken a turn for the worse, with the 'king of cryptocurrencies' slipping near another important support at...
Market expectations for today's FOMC meeting are clear - US central bank will deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. Moreover, market prices in another...
European markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,400 pts support Gerresheimer rallies on failed takeover European stock...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing...
Cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend since November 2021, but recent weeks have been particularly painful for digital assets. Weak sentiment persists...
