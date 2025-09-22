Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin trades below $30000 as traders digest Terra crash
Bitcoin is testing major support at $29,000. The total volume of Ethereum tokens stacked in the ETH2 contract reached new ATH. Musk believes DOGE...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 tries to return above 14,000 pts Thyssenkrupp positive about M&A in shipyard industry European...
Following a relief run on Friday and during the weekend, recovery move on Bitcoin took a pause today. Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies are pulling...
European stock markets set for lower opening Canadian housing data, NY empire index Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week in mixed moods. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi finished flat and indices...
Risk assets launch a relief rally Major indices traded from Western Europe traded over 2% higher Wall Street rallies, Nasdaq-100...
A massive sell-off in risk assets, especially equities and crypto, was a key theme in the markets this week. While the situation has calmed by the end...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street companies today. Stock rallies more than 20% today, following the release of the fiscal...
The past few days on the cryptocurrency market were far from good to say the least. De-pegging of stablecoins and collapse of LUNA cast a shadow over the...
Preliminary data from University of Michigan for April was the sole noteworthy release from the United States scheduled for today. Report was released...
Wall Street indices launched Friday's trading higher Russell 2000 recovers after reaching textbook range of downside breakout MicroStrategy...
The crash of the Luna cryptocurrency has become one of the most spectacular events in the entire history of the cryptocurrency market. The project lost...
Shares of Twitter (TWTR.US) are slumping18% in premarket today after Elon Musk said that deal has been temporarily put on hold. Tesla CEO said that acquisition...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,880 pts area Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) posted better than expected earnings Major European...
Gold fell to three-month lows on Friday and is on track for the fourth consecutive week of declines as the hawkish Fed sparked a rally in the dollar, which,...
European markets set for higher opening Eurozone industrial production Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index at 3:00 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower, while Nasdaq rose 0.06% and Russell 2000...
European indices resumed downward move and finished today’s session in the red, with DAX closing 0.64% lower, while CAC40 and FTSE100 fell 1.01%...
