How do commodities affect inflation?
Inflation seemed to be a dead topic for many years. For an extended period of time, central banks tried to stimulate price growth, mainly through higher...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European indices trade little changed DE30 tries to climb back above 13,800 pts support Earnings from Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank European...
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Oil has gained ground amid geopolitical tensions as Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria until payments in Rouble are made, while hopes of...
European markets seen opening flat Russia halts gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close Futures...
US indices plummeted yesterday as risks to the global growth mount. S&P 500 dropped 2.81%, Dow Jones moved 2.38% lower and Nasdaq slumped almost...
Major European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 down over 1.20%, dragged by growth and inflation concerns...
Today's session on Wall Street brings capitulation of market bulls from the Nasdaq technology index (US100). Investors ditch FAANG stocks, whose two...
Gas supplies from Russia to Poland have been suspended, and a crisis management team has assembled in the Ministry of Climate according to Onet.pl which...
Today Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will present its financial results for Q1 2022 after the market close. Currently, Google stock is trading 20% below its November...
Meta Platforms (FB.US) is big business, with the highest gross margins of any of the big US tech giants. However, it is vulnerable to the publication of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 107.3 in April, little-changed from the previous month's 107.2 and below...
US stocks open lower Mixed US durable goods orders data General Electric (GE.US) stock plunges despite solid quarterly results US indices...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose 0.80% month-over-month in March, from upwardly revised -1.7% (previous -2.1%) decrease in February...
Oil: The risk of a lockdown in the Beijing area raises concerns over demand shock demand in China On the other hand, PBOC has announced support...
Microsoft to release earnings after close of US session today Another quarter of double-digit growth expected Sales growth expected...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse gains after Q1 earnings European stock market...
Oil is trading higher today, along with other risk assets. A pause in the US yield rally allowed equities to catch some breather and improved sentiment...
