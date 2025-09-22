Economic calendar: Earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft
European markets set to open higher US durable goods orders data for March, API report Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US indices defied global trend and managed to close higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones moved 0.70% higher and Nasdaq gained 1.29%....
European indices finished today's session sharply lower, with Germany’s DAX down 1.54% which is the lowest since mid-March as concerns regarding...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The massive sell-off recently observed in the crude oil market coincides with the negative news from China. China started opening the Shanghai area after...
The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday after FED Chair Powell hawkish speech and downward moods prevail today amid China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak...
Teladoc (TDOC.US) has been providing services in the field of remote medicine since 2009. In 2021, the company employed nearly 4,500 doctors on the platform,...
US stocks opened lower Concerns over pandemic situation in China weighs on market sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US) reportedly nearing deal to sell itself...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) published today financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which turned out to be much better than Wall Street's expectations, Revenues:...
Gold dropped more than 1.5% today and broke below $ 1,900 an ounce. Earlier at the beginning of today's trade, price fell below the 50.0 retracement...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock added 5% before the opening bell after Reuters reported that the social media giant could agree a takeover deal with Elon Musk...
The past week was another negative one for the cryptocurrency market as the ever-increasing list of macro uncertainties weighed on market sentiment and...
European indices and US index futures jumped slightly in the early afternoon after the People's Bank of China announced a rate cut. Reserve requirement...
European indices drop at the start of a new week China concerns outweigh Macron victory A look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
After the weekend, we see a continuation of the sentiment seen at the end of last week. Although Macron's win in the second round of the French presidential...
European markets set for lower opening German IFO index for April GDP reports from US and Germany later into the week Futures...
Downbeat moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei dropped 1.7%, Kospi declined 1.4% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European indices finished the week on a bearish note. DAX fell 2.48%, CAC 40 lost 1.99% and FTSE100 fell 1.39% ahead of the second round of the French...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
