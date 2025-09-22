Can the DE30 prevent a trend reversal?
The German benchmark index is testing the most important short-term support. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the low at 14,117 points for a brief...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
The German benchmark index is testing the most important short-term support. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the low at 14,117 points for a brief...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. Large number of policymakers believe that the current level of high inflation calls...
European indices trade higher on Thursday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,200 pts price zone Munich Re refuses to insure East African...
FOMC minutes released yesterday turned out to be a rather hawkish release. As expected, FOMC minutes strongly suggested that the balance sheet reduction...
European indices set to open flat ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST 4 Fed members set to speak European index futures recovered...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following hawkish FOMC minutes release. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower...
European stocks fell sharply Wall Street under pressure US crude stocks rose unexpectedly FOMC minutes highlight the appetite for 0.50%...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in March has just been released. The publication did not trigger any major moves on the markets, however...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose nearly 9.0% on Wednesday after the weed maker posted unexpected profit for the latest quarter, while also announcing an exclusive...
Bitcoin plunged below major support of $45,000 and other projects also recorded heavy losses during today's session as investors digest recent hawkish...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened lower FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Rivian (RIVN.US) expects to reach this year’s production target US indices launched...
FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm BST is a top event of the day. Markets will look for hints on a pace of looming quantitative tightening and content of...
European indices drop over 1% DE30 tests 14,200-14,250 pts support zone Volkswagen to focus on premium brands European stock...
Release of FOMC minutes is a top macro event of the day (7:00 pm BST). Fed Chair Powell hinted that the document will include details on discussions on...
European markets set to open flat FOMC minutes expected to have QT hints DOE report on oil inventories Index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, reversing much of the gains from the day earlier. S&P 500 dropped 1.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.80%...
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia Hawkish Fed comments weigh on Wall Street US want to increase oil imports from Canada Major...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม