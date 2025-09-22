Morning wrap (01.04.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after Russian President Putin signed a decree requiring payments for natural gas to be made in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Putin demands western countries pay for gas in Rubles Fed's preferred measure of inflation hits 40 year high US will release record amount of...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) plunged more than 5.0% during today's session despite the pharmacy chain posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company...
The core PCE Price Index, the preferred gauge of inflation by the Fed, increased by 5.40% in February, the highest since April of 1983, from 5.20% in the...
White House confirmed earlier speculations that will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves in order to lower fuel prices and...
US stocks opened lower US inflation keeps moving higher Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US...
Putin has just signed a decree requiring a payment in rubles for Russian gas: Payment for Russian gas must be made in rubles Customers should open...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.4% month-over-month in February, following 0.5% gain in January and in line with...
SEC filing from Tesla points to a possible stock split Company secured nickel supply by reaching agreement with Vale Chinese lockdowns...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a downward correction. D1 chart The DE30 is trading little changed from yesterday's close at midday...
European indices trade slightly lower on Thursday DE30 eyes another test of 14,500-14,550 pts support Volkswagen says lockdowns start...
The US dollar experienced three quarters of appreciation but the most recent week surely was not one to remember by USD bulls. US yield curve inversion...
Oil prices dived overnight after reports surfaced saying the United States is mulling a massive Strategic Petroleum Reserve release. It is said that release...
European indices set for higher opening OPEC+ ministerial meeting - no surprise expected US data pack for February, including PCE...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.19%...
The Kremlin indicated today that it does not see much progress in the peace talks. During the night, despite yesterday's announcements, shelling continued...
RH (RH.US) stock tumbled over 12.0% during today's session after the high-end furniture retailer experienced a softening of demand in the first quarter....
The final US GDP expanded an annualized 6.9% in the Q4, slightly below market expectations of 7.0% and in line with preliminary reading. Today's publication...
The Chinese PMI index from March will be published tomorrow, while on Friday investors will focus on the Caixin index, which includes smaller private companies....
