Economic calendar: Russia-Ukraine talks, US trade balance
European markets set for higher opening Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade balance data for February European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
European markets set for higher opening Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade balance data for February European...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, however recorded losses on the weekly basis as the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine,...
NIO (NIO.US) is a leading Chinese manufacturer and seller of electric cars and one of Tesla's (TSLA.US) main competitors. The company has suffered...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2500 Target:1.2150 Stop:...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifth week, and neither side has made much progress. Beyond the military front, attention is focused on...
Bitcoin price is on the front foot this week despite the ongoing war and bulls hope that the relief rally may turn into a broader uptrend. The crucial...
In anticipation of the upcoming policy tightening cycle, the global bond market resumed downward move following recent several hawkish comments from...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 59.4 in March from a preliminary of 59.7 and below February...
US stocks opened higher US struck a gas deal with the EU Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) reached a deal with Ryan Cohen US indices launched...
Tilray company (TLRY.US) is an American pharmaceutical company specializing in the production and supply of cannabis and also medical marijuana products. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the range Deutsche Bank, Linde and Sap further limit activity in...
The US dollar was one of the worst performing major currencies during the Asian session today. However, USD regained ground as the beginning of the European...
European markets set for slightly higher opening German Ifo index for March 3 Fed members set to speak Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved 1.02% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.93%. Small-cap Russell...
European stocks mostly lower Upbeat moods on Wall Street Cardano price surges Equity markets in Europe ended today's trading at slightly...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Intel (INTC.US) shares jumped over 8.0% and 5.0% respectively— after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is exploring using Intel...
One can observe the broad weakness of Japanese yen on Thursday. USDJPY pair jumped to the highest level since December 2015 as the outlook for monetary...
USDCAD pair fell to a two-month low of 1.2510 on the back of robust support from rising crude oil prices (with which CAD is strongly correlated) and ongoing...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม