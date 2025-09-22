Glencore - an interesting nickel-producing company
On the London metal stock exchange, nickel prices caused confusion today, noting an increase of several dozen percent. For a while, a ton of raw material...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
In the last minutes we can observe a strong revival in the stock market. Investors rushed to buy shares due to information that allegedly Ukraine will...
President Biden announced an embargo on the importation of Russian oil, gas and energy into the US as part of economic sanctions. Also the UK is to phase...
Gold price rose over 3% during today's session as geopolitical and economic uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war lifted demand for precious...
Although two months have passed since the publication of its results, but Sunrun Inc. (RUN.US) is the leading provider of residential services in the United...
White House to ban Russian oil, gas and coal imports Shell (RDSA.US) apologies for buying Russian oil Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.US) stock...
The cryptocurrency industry has continued its downward trend since the beginning of 2022, and every attempt to rebound so far has ultimately been met with...
According to rumors that appeared on Friday, the US is to decide to impose an embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal. The US imports relatively little of...
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.US) is a Canada based company that extracts and sells precious metals - primarily gold, silver, palladium and cobalt. In the...
Oil United States and European Union still consider possibility of imposing full ban on Russian oil and natural gas European Union imports...
European indices recover from morning drop DE30 tries to break above 13,000 pts but fails Nordex and Verbio rally as EU mulls cut...
In spite of a rather poor Wall Street and Asian session for risk trades, European risk assets gained following the launch of a cash session on the Old...
European stock markets indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover the majority of losses later on. However, a caution is needed...
NICKEL continues to be one of the most volatile commodities. Price of this industrial metal briefly traded above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange...
European markets set to open lower Nickel is surging, energy commodities pause rally US API report, revision of European GDP data European...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in energy commodity prices. S&P 500 dropped 2.95%, Dow Jones moved 2.37% lower and Nasdaq plunged 3.62%....
US will suspend trade ties with Russia, including energy imports EU seek only a cautious 'phase out' from Russian energy Oil price highest ...
Moods deteriorated significantly during the second half of today's session. Before the US open bulls made an unsuccessful attempt to erase some of...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after recent regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway significantly increased its stake...
