Chart of the day - EMISS (02.03.2022)
Prices of European CO2 emission contracts (EMISS) plunged this week and are now trading over 30% below February record highs. Emission contracts were often...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European market launched session lower Powell to testify in Congress Bank of Canada expected to hike rates OPEC+ rumored...
US indices finished yesterday session lower as conflict in Ukraine threatens supply chains and drives commodity prices higher. S&P 500 dropped...
European stocks closed sharply lower Wall Street extends declines Energy commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin tested $ 45,000 level European...
Lucid Group (LCID.US) plunged over 16% after the electric vehicle producer reported weak quarterly results and issued lower production targets. Company...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in previous month and analysts' expectations of 58. Today's data showed...
Cardano (ADA) price rose nearly 15% since the crash triggered by the outbreak of war in Ukraine. According to the community consensus on CoinMarketCap...
WTI crude futures jumped over 8.0% to above $103 per barrel, highest level since 2014 as investors remain concerned about supply disruption from key exporter...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in the previous month, and beating analysts’ expectations...
US stocks opened lower Russian tanks advance on Kyiv Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US indices launched...
Oil Brent price jumped above $ 100 a barrel. WTI oil is just $ 1.5 off this level Strong sanctions targeting Russia raise concerns about...
Target (TGT.US) stock jumped over 11.0% in premarket after a major US retailer posted better than expected earnings and optimistic outlook expects growth...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.1% YoY in February, the highest since June 1992 from 4.9% YoY in previous month and in line with market...
BAE Systems (BA.UK) have been on an upward trend since Russia's attack on Ukraine. The situation in Europe does not seem to be cooling down and the...
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN.US) will announce its expected results for the last quarter of 2021 on March 10 while investors are pending and will analyze...
While major European stock market indices launched today's trading little changed, weakness arrived later on and pushed blue chips indices from the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests key support below 14,180 pt Earnings from HelloFresh, Covestro and Symrise Some...
Launch of Russian invasion of Ukraine and accompanying pick-up in geopolitical tensions triggered a flight to safety last week. Those flows have slowed...
European stock markets open little changed US ISM manufacturing index for February, final PMIs from Europe German CPI report for...
