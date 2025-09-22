Three markets to watch next week (25.02.2022)
The worst case scenario became reality - Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Panic reaction was spotted across global financial markets at...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
The worst case scenario became reality - Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Panic reaction was spotted across global financial markets at...
Kratos (KTOS.US) is a US-based 'Aerospace and Defence' company that operates in the combat systems, cyber security, drones and satellite communications...
The final reading of the UoM index for February fell to 62.8 pts from 67.2 pts in January, however it improved compared to the preliminary reading of 61.7...
US30 and US500 move higher, while US100 lags Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunges as outlook overshadows...
Year-on-year, core PCE inflation went up to 5.2% from 4.9 % in the previous month and above analysts’ estimates of 5.1%. New orders...
The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound after new sanctions imposed on Russia turned out to be less severe than feared. Also rumors regarding the...
Global equity markets have been in a recovery mode since Thursday evening when the United States announced a package of sanctions on Russia that was less...
European stock market trade higher DE30 still trades near 14,180 pts support zone BASF drops on disappointing Q4 net result European...
Launch of a military action against Ukraine by Russia has triggered panic sell-off not only on the stock markets but also on the cryptocurrency market....
European stock markets set to open higher Western sanctions on Russia less severe than fear Virtual NATO meeting in the early afternoon European...
US indices experienced a big turnaround yesterday after Joe Biden announced a new sanction package on Russia. S&P 500 gained 1.50%, Dow Jones...
European stocks plunged as Russia invades Ukraine US indices attempt to erase early losses US imposes new sanctions on Russia Commodities erase...
President Biden announced fresh sanctions against Moscow. The US will block five major Russian banks and will limit Russia's ability to do business...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 10% during today's session after the vaccine maker reported solid quarterly results. The biotech company...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline...
GBPUSD pair dropped 1.6% to the lowest level since December 2021, while EURUSD fell over 1.50% on Thursday, as traders rushed to the safe-haven dollar...
US stocks fell sharply as Russia invades Ukraine Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges after weak quarterly...
The US economy advanced an annualized 7.0% on quarter in Q4 2021, slightly higher than 6.9% in the advance estimate and in line with market forecasts. The...
