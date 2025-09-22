DE30 collapses
The German benchmark index falls below the round mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. MN-Chart Today's decline brings the DE30 to a demand zone...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Cryptocurrencies as high-risk assets have suffered after disturbing news from Ukraine. Most investors did not expect the worst-case scenario to materialize,...
The worst case scenario - Russian invasion on Ukraine - is materializing. We condemn this aggression and try to analyze its consequences for the economy...
Launch of the Russian invasion on Ukraine is a top event in the markets today and will likely remain so in the coming days. Beginning of military action...
The arms industry is one of the few sectors of the economy, gaining amid fears and increased likelihood of armed conflict. These increases are not accidental,...
Russian invasion on Ukraine has sent European stock markets and global equity futures into freefall. Meanwhile, oil prices skyrocketed on concerns that...
Launch of the Russian invasion on Ukraine has been condemned by the international community and severe sanctions were promised by the West. A strong negative...
Russia invaded Ukraine, world awaits response from the West European indices set for massive plunge at session open Russian RTS index...
Key news on Russian invasion on Ukraine Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian army moved into Ukraine territory Putin in an overnight speech...
An, almost, full-sclae war on Ukraine has came to reality. Putin declared during an overnight speech that he has ordered a special military operation in...
Global stocks under pressure after US defense reports US announced further sanctions on Russia Commodities prices soar, wheat price highest since...
US defense official announced: Putin troops which station around Ukraine are as ready as they can be 80% in forward positions, ready to move out Russia...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock surges nearly 12.0% during today's session despite the fact that the spaceflight company reported mixed quarterly results...
Risk aversion returned on the markets after the start of the US session. Stocks took a hit and some precious metals moved sharply higher following the...
US indices pulled back sharply after Washington warned Ukraine that a potential full scale Russian attack could occur within 48 hours (as per Newsweek...
US stocks opened higher US500 bounced off major support zone Tenneco (TEN.US) stock price nearly doubled on M&A news US indices launched...
Palo Alto Networks is a cyber security company. Firm delivered a very successful Q4 2021 report beating analysts' forecasts. In the pre-market the...
Lowe's (LOW.US) stock rose more than 2.5% in premarket after the US home improvement chain reported stronger than expected fourth quarter results and...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 15,800 pts area Earnings from Puma and Deutsche Telefonica European stock market...
