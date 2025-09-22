Wells Fargo sees potential in the cryptocurrency market
According to analysts of one of the largest banks in the world, Wells Fargo (WFC.US), the cryptocurrency market is still 'young' and is in a phase...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after ride-hailing reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, slightly beating...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1427 Target:1.2000 Stop:...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly while distillate inventories...
US stocks opened higher US2000 approaches major resistance Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly earnings US indices...
DE30 First, let’s look at the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the recent sell-off once again was stopped...
Peloton Interactive PTON.US is an exercise equipment and media company. Peloton's flagship products are treadmills and stationary bikes with internet...
Dogecoin investor activity has increased significantly in recent days after a period of strong declines. The project promoted by Elon Musk is extremely...
European markets trade higher DE30 trades 1.5% higher on the day Deutsche Bank drops on Cerberus share sale European stock...
Bitcoin has been slowly recovering from the November 2021 - January 2022 sell-off for almost 3 weeks already. The recovery move accelerated by the end...
After three months in a persistent downtrend, the Bitcoin market has caught a bid, with the market trading above and holding the psychological $40,000...
European markets set to open higher Earnings from Walt Disney and Uber Technologies API report showed unexpected drop in US oil inventories European...
In spite of a pick-up in yield, US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.84%, Dow Jones moved 1.06% higher, Nasdaq...
Nasdaq, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 up 1% European indices erased early losses and closed higher Russian RTS rallies after Putin-Macron...
Oil prices are taking a hit today with an over-2% drop on both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI). Crude prices are being pressured by positive comments on...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Peloton Interactive rallied over 30% on Monday Stock trades almost 20% higher today M&A chatter fuels price gains CEO...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US markets trade slightly lower US500 tests support zone at 4,450 pts Pfizer drops after Q4 earnings release US markets launched...
