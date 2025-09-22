Chart of the day - AUDUSD (01.02.2022)
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at today's meeting. The bank announced that it will terminate its quantitative easing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European markets set to open higher US manufacturing ISM for January, monthly GDP report from Canada Alphabet and PayPal to report...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved 1.17% higher, Nasdaq surged 3.41% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European indices end the day mostly higher Wall Street rebounds Bitcoin jumped above $38000 European indices finished today's session slightly...
Blackberry (BB.US) stock managed to erased early losses and surged 10.0% after the communications software company agreed to sell its non-core legacy patents...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3443 Target:1.3000 Stop:...
This week will be marked by the intervention of several central banks, such as the ECB and the long-awaited report on the labor market - NFP in the US. Technical...
US stocks are heading for their worst month in over a year. US100 broke above major resistance zone Citrix Systems (CTXS.US) stock under pressure...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Bitcoin price struggle to break above $37200 resistance Mastercard plans to solve Ethereum scalability issues Cardano mainnet has marked a...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 4.90% YoY in January from a 1992-high of 5.3% in December, preliminary estimates showed and above market...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,550 pts TUI drops after launching new round of funding European...
Brent price (OIL) has once again tested $90 per barrel area during Asian trading session earlier today. Bulls failed to break above and price pulled...
European futures trade higher GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Eurozone CPI data from Germany and Spain Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei gaining 1.1% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.2%. Trading was subdued however as Chinese, New Zealand and South...
European stocks ended the week lower Wall Street swings between gains and losses NATGAS price surges ahead of winter storm European indices...
Visa (V.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the payments giant posted better than expected quarterly results. Company earned $1.81 per...
Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator rose by 4.9% YoY in December, the most since September 1983 and slightly above analysts’...
NATGAS price in the US is rising more than 10% today and is breaking through important resistance levels. Initially, price broke above the downward trend...
