AUDCAD - recommendation from Nomura
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Public awareness, the fight against pollution and general pro-environmental actions are more and more clearly affecting the reality around us. These aspects...
Gold prices moved sharply higher during today's session and managed to break above key resistance at $1830 an ounce. Gold is currently trading at its...
US stocks opened higher US bond yields continue to move higher Bank of America (BAC.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US) posted solid quarterly earnings US...
RUS50 index is clearly rebounding during today's session, erasing almost all yesterday's losses and significantly reduced the loss compared to...
RUS50 Let’s start today’s analysis with the Russian index RTS (RUS50) which has experienced a spike in volatility recently. Looking at the...
European markets erase early drops DE30 tries to climb back above 15,800 pts RWE has enough liquidity to survive extreme power prices Indices...
Market interest rates continue to rise with the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 1.9%. While higher rates are usually seen as negative for the tech...
European markets set to open lower Canadian CPI inflation for December Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and Bank of America to...
US indices slumped yesterday as Treasury yields jumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.83%, Dow Jones moved 1.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.60%. Russell...
European bourses finished in red US stocks slumped pressured by financials and tech shares US bond yields hit two-year high Majority of European...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) shares tumbled more than 7% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the apparel retailer’s stock to “underweight”...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
It's no longer news that highly valued tech stocks are losing much of their premium right now, and few losses have been as conspicuous as Netflix (NFLX:US)....
In a letter sent Monday to United States transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major airlines expressed concerns...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) is losing 6.5% today, although at one point declines reached 7%. Since the last local peak on January 12, the RUS50 contract...
US stocks opened lower US NY Empire index unexpectedly fell sharply in January US government bond yields highest since early 2020 Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock soared about 37% before the opening bell after Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft would buy the video game giant...
Gold price jumped and the US dollar plummeted following a release of the New York Empire Manufacturing index for January at 14:30. Release turned out to...
