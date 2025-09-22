BREAKING: Consumer sentiment falls sharply!
Consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan is again heading downwards. For January, the sentiment index falls to 68.8 points against an...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Last session on Wall Street this week starts with moderate declines Financial sector earnings season for Q4 2021 US sales data disappoints! Senate...
US retail sales data released at 1:30 pm GMT was a key point in today's economic calendar. Moods on the markets deteriorated ahead of the reading with...
The season of releasing the financial results of major banks and other key financial institutions for Q4 2021 has just begun. Today we learned the results...
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
European indices drop, techs lag DE30 tests resistance at 38.2% retracement SAP announces €1 billion share buyback European...
US indices took a hit yesterday as the market started to acknowledge that potentially quick policy tightening is coming. Comments from Fed members are...
European market set to open lower German 2021 GDP, US retail sales Wall Street banks report Q4 2021 earnings Futures markets...
Wall Street indices plunged yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.51%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.76% Declines...
European indices little changed Tech sector weigh on Wall Street US weekly claims rose unexpectedly, PPI soar 9.7% in December TESLA (TSLA.US)...
Lael Brainard finished her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair. Both S&P500 and Nasdaq moved sharply lower during the...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock tanked more than 6.0% after Cowen downgraded the social media company to “market perform” from “outperform”,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate Jobless claims rose unexpectedly US producer prices soar 9.7% in December Delta...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.230 million in the week ended January 8, compared to 0.207 million reported in the...
The German benchmark index is trading slightly higher on Thursday before the start of the US opening. D1 chart The DE30 returns above the 16,000...
US natural gas prices are pulling back today following a massive jump yesterday. NATGAS is trading almost 3% lower today, following price gain of over...
Semiconductors have been in the center of attention since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, pandemic boosted demand for electronic...
