Top three charts of the week: US100, DE30, ETHEREUM
Markets are slightly muted during the final week of the year. Investors are still in Christmas moods and situation is expected to continue until New Year....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
Markets are slightly muted during the final week of the year. Investors are still in Christmas moods and situation is expected to continue until New Year....
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,975-16,000 pts resistance zone Deutsche Bank fined €8.6 million by...
Bitcoin resumed drop after a brief upward correction and a few days of a sideways move. The biggest cryptocurrency slumped yesterday after bulls were unable...
European markets set to open slightly lower US trade balance and pending home sales data for November DOE report on oil inventories Indices...
US indices snapped a winning streak yesterday and finished trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000 dipped...
European indexes close at record highs Mixed moods on Wall Street Bitcoin price returns below $50K European indices finished today's session...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell slightly during today's session despite the fact that both Wedbush and Argus lifted their price targets. Wedbush's Daniel...
The Fed index from Richmond jumped 16 points from an upwardly revised 12 in November and above analysts’ expectations of 11 points driven by increases...
US stocks opened mixed S&P 500 extends recent rally Coinbase (COIN.US) under pressure as Bitcoin price move lower US indices launched today's...
2021 Summary 2021 was a very good year for commodity markets. Strong gains booked by most commodities were driven by an increase in oil price that led...
Bitcoin launched yesterday's session in upbeat mood and tested $52000 level, however sentiment worsened later in the session and today the most popular...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 closes in on 16,000 pts mark Aroundtown extends buyback programme by 6 months European...
Oil launched a new week lower. Prices dropped following news of numerous flight cancellations in the United States during Christmas weekend due to Covid...
European markets set to open flat API report on oil inventories Bank holidays in Australia, UK and Canada DAX futures trimmed...
US indices rallied yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.38% and reached a fresh all-time high. Dow Jones gained 0.98%, Nasdaq moved 1.39% higher and Russell...
European indices closed near their record highs US500 hit new ATH Goldman Sachs expects three interest hikes in 2022 The final week of 2021...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock fell more than 4.0% after the Financial Times announced that the China-based ride-hailing company extended the lock-up expiration...
The year 2021 was weak for the gold and other precious metals market. The end of the year is usually good for gold and silver however this time most precious...
WTI crude prices rose over 2% during today's session despite lingering concerns regarding lower demand, caused by the omicron variant. In the...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม