🚀S&P 500 hits new all-time high❗
Upbeat sentiment from the previous week continues today and both the S&P 500 index and the US500 contracts are reaching new record highs. As one can...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened higher US500 hovers near all-time high Moderna (MRNA.US) faces shareholders pressure Airlines stocks took a hit due to flight...
Bitcoin reclaims $50000 level Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 US Senator Cynthia Lummis reveals plans for a cryptocurrency overhaul in 2022 The...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests resistance zone ranging below 15,800 pts Daimler lowers stake in Chinese EV joint...
Moves on the global financial markets are muted following a Christmas weekend. Liquidity is expected to remain depressed until New Year with numerous banking...
European stock markets set to open lower Turkish lira drops 5% against USD Holidays in UK, Canada and Australia European...
Asian indices traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi moved 0.4% lower while indices from China traded 0.1-0.7% lower US...
Sterling is doing very well in the pre-Christmas period and is competing with AUD as the leading G10 currency this week. A latest study from the U.K. says...
EURUSD bounced off the short-term support zone near round 1.1300 level yesterday. The pair managed to climb to the local highs after bouncing off the mentioned...
We can observe low volatility on the forex market during today's session, which is related to the holiday season. Nevertheless, the US dollar is slightly...
Erdogan and his administration decided on a set of measures aimed at stabilizing the situation on TRY this week. This resulted in a strong strengthening...
One should not be surprised to find out that the economic calendar is empty during today’s session. Trading hours during the Christmas period are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.55%, S&P 500 rose 0.62% and Nasdaq added 0.85%. Mixed moods prevail...
Global indexes advance Solid data pack from the US Bitcoin returns above $50000 Upbeat moods prevailed on the stock market today despite limited...
JD.com (JD.US) stock took a hit following news that China-based online retail giant’s largest shareholder, Tencent Holdings (TME.US), will reduce...
Today's PCE reading showed that inflation continued to accelerate in November, which is definitely not what the Fed wants to hear. The personal consumption...
The final week will soon begin and markets are set to wrap up another pandemic-hit year. While coronavirus did not play as big a role on the markets in...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US jumped to 70.6 in December from a preliminary of 70.4 and above November 67.4,...
US stocks opened higher PCE Consumer prices rise the most since 1982 Novavax (NVAX.US) stock rises following vaccine news US indices launched...
