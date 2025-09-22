SolarEdge dives the most in 7 months
SolarEdge (SEDG.US) shares are losing nearly 9% after the open, the most in 7 months, with 3 times the usual volume. The stock is losing almost 30% in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Last week was marked by the long-awaited FOMC meeting, the pair ended up failing to get out of range. Let's take a closer l Technical Analysis...
The opening of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings declines for all indices, which are sinking after news of more national lockdowns, rising cases...
European equities plunge on US politics and European lockdowns DE30 tests 15,100 pts area Deutsche Telekom may sell radio tower business...
Omicron and uncertainty related to its impact on health and economy remains a source of concern. There still seems to be no consensus among scientists...
European markets set to open lower Delay to US infrastructure bill hits sentiment Netherlands announces 2-week Christmas lockdown European...
Stocks in Asia traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped over 2%, Kospi plunged 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% lower and indices...
In this webinar you will learn - how will tighter monetary policy affect markets in 2022? - will GBP gain on interest rate hikes in the UK? - can...
European indexes close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street EMISS and cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock dropped over 10% during today's session after the electric vehicle maker posted a quarterly loss of $1.23 billion for the third...
During today's session Williams, the head of the Fed from New York, spoke about monetary policy. It is worth mentioning that the NY FED chairman ...
Major central banks announced their final 2021 policy decision this week and markets are starting to look towards the Christmas period. Magnitude of data...
US stock opened lower Tech stocks under pressure Oracle (ORCL.US) stock plunges following acquisition news US indices launched today's...
Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 Increasing number of daily active users despite low volume Rising demand from larger investors Despite...
European indices trade lower DE30 testes erases post-FOMC jump Adidas (ADS.DE) announces buyback programme European stock...
Collapse of the Turkish lira continues. Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered 1-week repo rate by another 100 basis points yesterday sending lira...
Bitcoin remains under pressure. Main cryptocurrency broke below the mid-term upward trendline at the beginning of December and the downward move has slowed...
European stock markets set to open lower German IFO index for December Final November's CPI data from euro area Week...
