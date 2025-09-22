AUDUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7133 Target:0.6899 Stop:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1285 Target:1.1000 Stop:...
US stock opened lower US PPI inflation rises more than expected Recent studies reveal Pfizer (PFE.US) Covid pill and vaccine effective against omicron US...
In the afternoon we can observe a clear sell-off in the precious metals market, which accelerated after the publication of PPI inflation from the US. Gold...
Oil: Oil is trying to recover recent losses, but price remains consolidating near key resistance levels (bottom end of upward channel) IEA and...
European indices erase early gains DE30 tests 15,600 pts support BMW to start X5 production in China European indices gave...
The FOMC meeting is a top event of the week. The US central bank will announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 7:00 pm GMT. As it will be...
Indices try to recover after yesterday's drop US PPI data, API oil inventories report Investors await central bank decisions...
Major cryptocurrencies as well as alt coins have been traded lower as of late. Sell-off intensified yesterday's, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as investors prepare for potential policy tightening from the Fed on Wednesday. S&P 500 dropped...
Worse sentiment on the stock market US500 reached key short-term support USD strongest among the majors Investors await the Fed Despite...
The beginning of the new trading week on Wall Street starts quite flat. Currently, all indices representing the condition of the US economy are slightly...
Harley Davidson (HOG.US), the well-known brand of motorcycle manufacturer from the United States is gaining up to 10% in pre-market trading today. This...
Over the past week the pair EUR/USD has remained stuck between the range 1.13568-1.12602. However, this week could be especially important for the main...
Turkish currency is having another highly volatile session today. USDTRY launched a new week with an over-3% bullish price gap, following relatively calm...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts but failed to break above SAP jumps following upgrade at UBS European...
USDCAD is trading higher today, thanks to the strength of the US dollar. However, it does not mean that the Canadian dollar can be named a laggard. In...
European markets set to open higher today BoC Governor to make policy announcement this afternoon FOMC, SNB, CBRT, BoE and ECB to...
