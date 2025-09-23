Daily summary: Is the Omicron still dangerous for the markets?
Upbeat sentiment in European and US equity markets AUDUSD rebound Crude oil continues its upward movement Bitcoin returns above $50 000 Today's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Today's session has seen very good sentiment on the equity market. As a result of the positive mood seen during the European session, the main US stock...
The biotech company Novavax (NVAX.US) has risen more than 20% during today's trading session on Wall Street, following news from the head of the European...
Cryptocurrencies are an increasingly important asset class that has grown strongly in popularity over the past several months. Concerns about inflation...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Wall Street extend gains thanks to fading concerns over Omicron US500 holds support at 61.8 Fibo retracement Intel (INTC.US) shares...
Preliminary considerations Alibaba (BABA.US) shares are now trading at roughly the same valuation level as during the Chinese stock market crash...
Oil: Concerns about the omicron seem to have less and less impact on demand Goldman Sachs previously indicated that the market has priced in a...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have seen a clear acceleration of increases on indices, especially in Europe. It is worth paying attention...
European stock markets opened higher German investor morale above expectations Delivery Hero (DHER.US) stock surges as worries over new EU rules...
Cryptocurrencies took a beating over the weekend, however Ethereum managed to outperform Bitcoin and erase most of the recent losses. Also CME Group had...
European markets set to open higher German ZEW index API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.17%, Dow Jones added 1.87% and Nasdaq moved 0.93% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Good sentiment in the stock market Gas market tumbles Cryptocurrencies try to make up for weekend losses JPY and CHF are...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US gas prices are falling as mild weather forecasts offset heating demand and allayed fears of gas shortages in the market that supported the recent price...
Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices are falling after news that the SEC has opened an investigation into defective solar panels created by Elon Musk's company....
Today's session is proving relatively calm as the economic calendar is largely empty with no major macro data to be released and investors are still...
Wall Street starts the week with gains Omicron fears ease Electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) has received a subpoena from the SEC Indices...
