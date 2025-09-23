Tesla falls after news of SEC investigation
Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices are falling after news that the SEC has opened an investigation into defective solar panels created by Elon Musk's company....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices are falling after news that the SEC has opened an investigation into defective solar panels created by Elon Musk's company....
Today's session is proving relatively calm as the economic calendar is largely empty with no major macro data to be released and investors are still...
Wall Street starts the week with gains Omicron fears ease Electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) has received a subpoena from the SEC Indices...
Crypto market cap drops below $2.2 trillion Bitcoin price below $50,000 Cardano social and on-chain volume is on the rise The past week was...
European stock markets opened higher German factory orders fell sharply in October Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at...
DOGECOIN price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally price...
Today's session starts quite positively for oil. We have a big bullish price gap and the WTI price is approaching $68.00 level. From the bulls perspective,...
European markets set to open higher BoE's Broadbent speech Second-tier data from US and Europe Futures markets point to a slightly higher...
In this webinar we will discuss: Hawkish Powell stiffens tech stocks Oil recovers as Saudis lift prices 10 stocks to watch – December edition You...
US futures trade slightly above Friday's closing prices Mixed sentiment prevails in Asia. Nikkei fell 0.40%, S & P / ASX 200 added 0.05% and...
Wall Street under pressure, US100 lowest since September Mixed US payrolls data Canada jobless rate at new pandemic low Today's...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock slumped 40% during today's session after the business software company offered earnings guidance below expectations, suggesting...
Virus situation and expectations ahead of December's Fed meeting will remain key themes in the markets next week. More data on effectiveness of available...
Friday's primary focus was the November jobs report, which revealed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected throughout November, indicating that...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Friday, with NASDAQ being the worst performer, after hawkish comments from FED James Bullard and a better than...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 69.1 in November from 66.7 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
US stocks mixed NFP report well below expectations Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock will be delisted from NYSE Mixed moods prevail on Wall Street as...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 210k jobs in November, compared to 604k increase in October, well below market expectations...
US non-farm payrolls report at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Market expects another month of solid above-500k jobs growth. Continuation...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม