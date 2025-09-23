📉 RUS50 plunges on invasion rumours
Russian indices are top laggards during the European trading session today. Russian RTS (RUS50) is trading over 3% lower while scale of moves on the other...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 16,200 pts resistance Vonovia drops on capital increase news Majority...
The New Zealand dollar has been a solid performer among G10 currencies as of late. However, the US dollar performed even better, leading to a big drop...
European markets seen opening slightly higher New Fed Chair still not announced Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.1%, Kospi moved 1.4% higher and indices from China advanced....
Negative sentiment in Europe Mixed moods on Wall Street Austria introduces lockdown on Monday FED Clarida comments put pressure on...
FED member Richard Clarida is of the opinion that in December the central bank should consider accelerating the pace of the tapering process. At the same...
Workday (WDAY.US) stock plunged more than 7% early in the session before erasing some losses in the afternoon despite better than expected quarterly results....
Waller, which is a permanent voting member in the FOMC, has an important voice when it comes to potential changes in monetary policy. He’s today's...
Coronavirus pandemic re-emerged as a big source of risks in the market after European countries started to impose tougher restrictions. Developments in...
Shortly after the start of the US session, the House of Representatives, as expected, adopted President Biden's tax and expenditure plan. The plan...
US stock opened mixed Lockdown fears weigh on market sentiment Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunged despite upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be betterthan expected and caused some moves on the...
European markets drop on lockdown news DE30 reaches daily low near 16,140 pts HelloFresh gains, Lufthansa drops European...
European indices and US futures pull back after Austria decided to impose a nationwide lockdown, starting from Monday. Moreover, Austrian authorities announced...
Cryptocurrencies struggle to snap a 10-day long losing streak. Bitcoin dropped below $55,000 during the Asian session today, dropping over 20% off the...
European markets set for higher opening Vote on $1.9 stimulus plan could be held today in the House Biden expected to announce Fed...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq booked record closes yesterday, gaining 0.38% and 0.45% respectively. Dow Jones dropped 0.17% while Russell 2000 moved 0.56%...
Downbeat moods in Europe S&P and Nasdaq erased early losses Cryptocurrencies under selling pressure European finished today's session...
