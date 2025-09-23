Cisco stock plunges over 8% on weak revenue and disappointing outlook
Cisco (CSCO.US) stock tumbles more than 8.0% after the networking hardware company reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
The recent record highs in the cryptocurrency market were established around November 10. Bitcoin reached nearly $70,000 level, while Ethereum jumped towards...
Within the last two weeks coffee has resumed its uptrend, after the price of Arabic broke above the 200 cents per pound level. There are several factors...
US stocks opened mixed Initial claims fell less than expected Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Macy’s (M.US) shares surge on upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.268 million in the week ended November 13, compared to 0.269 million reported...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US) ADR fell more than 5% in pre-market after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted weak second quarter sales figures amid slowing consumption...
The German benchmark index reacted to an important Fibo level after the short-term profit-taking. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly lower in...
Rivian Automotive went public on November 10 Shares gained 120% during the first 5 days before dropping 15% In spite of $0 revenue,...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT cut a one-week repo rate by 100 basis points,...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 halted pullback at local market geometry Continental drops after ousting CFO European stock...
Rate decision from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is the most interesting event today for FX traders (11:00 am GMT). CBRT is expected to cut...
European markets seen opening flat CBRT expected to cut rates 4 Fed speeches scheduled Futures markets point for flat or...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq closed 0.33% lower. Russell...
European equities hover near records highs US stock fell slightly amid inflation concerns US reportedly reduces strategic petroleum reserve deposits...
Roku (ROKU.US) shares dropped nearly 10% during today's session after MoffettNathanson downgraded the company's stock to Sell from Neutral with...
The publication of today's EIA report did not significantly affect the crude oil market, but the price moved south after the news that the US SPR reserves...
NATGAS Let’s start today’s analysis with the Natgas. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this commodity bounced off...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US stock opened slightly lower Lowe’s (LOW.US) and Target (TGT.US) quarterly earnings beat market expectations Visa (V.US) stock fell 3.0%...
