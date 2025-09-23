Economic calendar: BoE decision, OPEC+ meeting
European market set to open higher Rate decisions from Bank of England, Norges Bank OPEC+ meeting on output European stock...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
US indices hit record highs following FOMC decision yesterday. Dow Jones gained 0.29%, S&P 500 added 0.65%, Nasdaq jumped 1.04% and Russell 2000...
Federal Reserve announced reduction in asset purchases Wall Street indices hit record highs DE30 at 16,000 pts Oil drops...
Fed announced $15 billion per month tapering Real economic growth slowed Bottlenecks are expected to last into next year but ease...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected....
USDCAD jumped following the release of upbeat data from the United States earlier today (ADP and ISM services). Drop in oil prices following release of...
Playtika Holding (PLTK.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company shed a quarter of its valuation following the release of a Q3 earnings...
Meta: Is it the only stock of Metaverse? Meta aims to build the next generation computing platform to replace "the Internet" as we know...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline stockpiles...
A pack of data from the United States was released this afternoon. Revision of the services PMI index for October showed a slightly higher reading than...
Wall Street indices opened lower US100 struggles near the 16,000 pts area Bed Bath & Beyond surges on buyback news Indices...
The Polkadot Project has announced a launch date for the first auctions of its "parachains". Following the announcement, the price of its native...
ADP report on change in US employment in October was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 400k jobs following a downwardly...
Shares of Lyft (LYFT.US), a US ridesharing company, are trading 13% higher in the US premarket. Stock surges following release of Q3 2021 earnings yesterday...
European stocks opened mixed DE30 approaches all-time high Lufthansa (LHA.DE) returns to profit European indices launched today's session...
Fed to announce QE taper today Markets speculating about rate increases in 2022 Decision crucial for markets like Gold, EURUSD and US100 The Fed...
US2000 approaches its all-time high as investors await announcements from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s 2-day policy meeting. From...
European markets set to open slightly lower FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 400k jobs gains European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.34%. Russell 2000 rose...
