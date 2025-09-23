Daily summary: US stocks hit records ahead of FED decision
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street hit new records Antipodeans currencies under pressure Ethereum reaches new ATH European indices finished...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
Commodity currencies are getting hit hard today, especially the antipodeans. The Australian dollar fell over 1% against the US dollar, as recent comments...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Avis Budget Group (CAR.US) stock skyrockets more than 100% and traded as high as $360.00 on red-hot investor interest following the Q3 earnings report....
US stock open higher Under Armour (UAA.US) stock surges on earnings US indices launched today's session higher support by solid corporate...
Pfizer (PFE.US) stock price rose sharply before the opening bell after the pharmaceutical company posted upbeat quarterly results. In the third quarter...
Gold Precious metals with more industrial use - palladium and platinum - outperformed gold and silver over the previous couple of days FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading higher today with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading over 3% higher. Solid performance of digital assets today can be partially...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades near 2-month high HelloFresh rallies after sales outlook boost Stock markets in...
US stock markets moved higher during the first trading session of a new week. So far it looks like markets are completely ignoring the FOMC taper that...
European markets set to open slightly lower October manufacturing PMI data revisions Earnings reports from Pfizer, Activision Blizzard European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.63%. Russell 2000...
US500 climbed above 4600 after best October in 6 years ISM manufacturing shows disturbing trends in the economy Traders brace for the FOMC decision...
Cryptocurrencies had a relatively benign weekend with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing only a limited volatility and Dogecoin giving up some of the recent gains....
DE30 follows Wall Street higher Investors dismiss weak retail sales data Daimler with a “buy” from RBC DE30 has been much weaker...
FOMC decision on Wednesday is the highlight this week NFP report crucial for USD, Gold Bank of England could hint at rate hike on Thursday This...
Wall Street surged on Friday despite weaker earnings from Apple and Amazon. All major US indices bar Russel2000 soared to new records. US500 closed...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh ATH's Disappointing quarterly figures from Amazon and Apple European indices finished...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock fell more than 7% after the coffee chain posted mixed quarterly figures. Starbucks earned $1.00 per share slightly above market...
